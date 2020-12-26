Indore: 286 new Covid positive cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Indore: As many as 286 patients tested corona positive out of 4,351 sample reports received on Saturday. The number of positive patients dropped below 300 after 37 days. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.57% and the total number of positive patients reached 53,910. Two deaths were reported taking the total to 857 so far.

According to the CMHO bulletin, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 6,41,318. As many as 4049 samples were tested negative on Saturday. Department has taken 4561 more samples for testing including 1954 RTPCR samples. As many as 3,400 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals. Total 49651 patients have also been discharged so far. As many as 199 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Saturday as reconciliation. Department has reported 234 patients discharged as well.