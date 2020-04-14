Indore: 282 poeple return home after quarantine stay

Indore: As many as 282 people were sent to their homes from quarantine centres on Tuesday after their stay was complete.

Confirming the incident, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr Praveen Jadia, said, “These people have completed their quarantine period of 14 days. They were the primary and secondary contacts of the positive patients or they had shown some symptoms initially but recovered later.”

Dr Jadia added that as many as 1688 people were kept in quarantine.

Those discharged, include 100 people of TCL, 90 from President Hotel, 36 from Akshat Garden and 56 from Mridang Garden.

Meanwhile, IDA CEO Vivek Kshotriya said, “As per the protocol set by the CMHO, inmates, who were staying from more than 14 days and had not developed any symptom of COVID-19, were discharged after a medical team examined their health and found them fit to go home.”

Homeopathy can boost immunity to prevent the disease: Dr Dwivedi

Renowned homeopath Dr AK Dwivedi said as COVID-19 doesn’t have any treatment, it is better to increase the immunity to prevent the disease.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also constituted a task force of AYUSH doctors for the same and appealed to the people to strengthen their immunity.

“People should drink warm water regularly and should opt for herbal tea / decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day. They can add jaggery (natural sugar) and / or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed. Half tea spoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk - once or twice a day can also be helpful,” he added.