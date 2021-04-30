Indore: 28 city hospitals to setup own oxygen plants

In the meeting, Silawat stated that the Covid-19 crisis is an eye-opener for hospitals that they can’t bank on government for their oxygen needs.

“It’s high time that all hospitals decide to setup their own oxygen production plants. We as a government will give subsidy in taxes for setting up oxygen plants,” he added.

Silawat said that he has discussed their matter with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. “We may give exemption in GST or other taxes if hospitals setup oxygen generation plants on their premises,” he added.

Most private hospital operators present in the meeting agreed on the need to setup an oxygen plant. 28 of them gave in principal acceptance to the minister’s proposal.

Three major hospitals, including SAIMS, informed the minister that they have already start work on setting up oxygen generation plants and soon their plants will see light of the day.