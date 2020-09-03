Indore: 279 Corona cases highest so far in a day

Indore: Indore reported highest positive case in a day after 279 tested on Thursday. Earlier, the highest cases in a day were 272, recorded on August 30.

During the day, 3,264 samples were put to test and 279 of them returned positive taking rate of positive patients to 8.55% and number of cases to 14,031. As many as 2,972 samples tested negative on Thursday.

Five deaths were also reported during the day taking toll to 411.

According to the CMHO bulletin, 2,25,676 samples had been tested till date and 14,031 of them returned positive. “We have taken 867 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 3,960 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 9,660 patients have been discharged so far.

Over 1000 cases in three days, hospitals full

City has recorded over 1,000 cases in just three days. The number of cases was over 13,000 on August 31 and the tally crossed 14,000-mark on September 3. With the increasing number of cases, most of the hospitals meant for treating Covid-19 patients are full, especially the ICU beds.

Meanwhile, MGM Medical College administration admitted 10 junior doctors to Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday. They were admitted to the hospital as a part of dry run to check the facilities.