Indore: 272 Corona cases in a single day, highest till date

Indore: Indore reported highest number of corona cases in a single day on Sunday with the day's count standing at 272. Earlier, the highest number of cases in a single day stood at 265, recorded on August 29.

During the day, 2,994 samples were put to test and 272 of them returned positive.

Rate of positive patients stood at 9.08% as city's corona tally went up to 12,992. As many as 2,693 samples were tested negative on Sunday.

Four Indoreans lost the battle against the virus during the day, taking toll to 393.

According to bulletin released by CMHO, 2,13,422 samples had been tested till Sunday night and 12,922 of them returned positive.

“We have taken 1,153 more samples," acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said. As many as 3,665 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 8,934 patients have been discharged so far.



Over 10,667 rapid antigen tests done



With an aim to increase testing, health department has conducted 10,667 antigen test in last few days. However, number of samples for RTPCR decreased last week.