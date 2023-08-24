Indore: 26th National E-Governance Conference Begin In The City

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two days the 26th Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) begin in Indore on Thursday. The theme of this Conference is ‘Viksit Bharat, Empowering Citizens’.



The conference is being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with the Government of MP. OP saklecha, IT Minister of MP inaugurate the conference at Brilliant Convention Center Indore on Thursday morning.

Delegates from 28 States and 9 Union Territories along with academia,

Research Institutions, IT Industry and Startups would be participating

in the conference both in the physical and Virtual Mode. An Exhibition

is also organized during the event to showcase India's achievements in the field of e- Governance, along with a Wall of Fame/photo exhibition on the previous year’s Awardees.



Later in the day, The National Awards for e-Governance 2023 will be presented under 5 categories of the Award Scheme 2023 to e-Governance initiatives at Central, State and District levels and also to Academic & Research Institutions and Startups. This includes Gold and Silver Awards.



NSP Rajput, joint secretary, informed that that digital innovation will play an important part in the next decade for governance and this will necessitate conversations around topics and technologies which would shape Digital Governance in the future. This conference will be a platform for discussion on some of these technologies by inviting distinguished speakers to share their knowledge and insights on these topics.



Discussions Will Be Held On 11 Themes In Conference

1. Digital Transformation for India's Techade

2. Emerging Technologies for providing Citizen Centric

3. District level initiative in e-Governance.

4. Role of Research & Development in Citizen Centric.

5. Emerging Technologies inn Governance by Startups.

6. Cyber security and Good Governance.

7. Data Governance initiatives in Innovation & Research.

8. Digital Transformation for enhancing Ease of living.

9. UN DESA and NeSDA - 2023 way forward.

10. Digital Transformation.

11. e-Governance Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh

