Indore: 26th National Conference On E-Governance Starts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now availability of any desired information or data is just a single click away. Earlier, people had to waste a lot of time getting any information.

This wonder has been made possibly owing to advanced technology. The use of technology in governance has made the lives of people much easier.

OP Saklecha, state IT and science and technology minister said it while inaugurating the 26th national conference on e-governance here at Brilliant Convention Centre on Thursday.

Saklecha said after a long time the Union and state governments are on the same page so far as development is concerned. All the projects are at the fingertips of the PM and CM thanks to the marvel of modern technology, as all data is just a click away.

All this is due to e-governance. The two-day national conference on e-governance is being organised by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG) and ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) of the government of India, and the government of Madhya Pradesh.

Science and technology minister Saklecha, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, and joint secretary administrative reforms and public grievances department NBS Rajput, were present.

The theme of the conference is ‘Developing India, Empowering Citizens’. Principal secretary, department of science and technology, government of MP Neeraj Mandloi, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, secretary, ministry of electronics and information technology, government of India and chairman, Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Corporation, Shaitan Singh inaugurated the conference by lighting-up of the lamp.

An exhibition based on innovative technologies in the field of e-Governance was also inaugurated. The Block Good Governance Index and Chhatarpur District Dashboard were launched during the programme to set new benchmarks in the efficacy of governance.

A coffee-table book titled ‘Effective Use of Geospatial Technology for e-Governance in Madhya Pradesh’ was also released. On the first day of the two-day event, dignitaries from academia, research institutes, IT industry and start-ups from 28 states and 9 Union territories participated in physical and virtual mode.

