Indore: 2665 new cases, four deaths rock city; Rate of positivity dropped to 22.69 pc, active cases of 22964

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 cases have shown a reverse trend on Sunday as the cases dropped to 2665 i.e. 707 less cases than 3372 cases reported on Saturday.

However, four deaths due to Covid have rocked the city as it is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in the third wave.

These 2665 cases were found positive out of 11744 samples tested with this the positivity rate decreased to 22.69 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 186216. The total number of deaths increased to 1409, so far.

1890 patients recovered

Along with a drop in cases, a large number of patients was recovered on Sunday i.e. 1890 patients. The active cases also decreased from 23183 to 22964 on Sunday.

Nine deaths in three days, 17-year-old boy too succumbed

With four deaths reported on Sunday, nine deaths were reported in the last three days.

The four deceased include two men and two women and all were suffering from comorbidities. All these patients were admitted to private hospitals.

Deaths Comorbidiies

17-y-male renal disorder, was on dialysis

48-y-male chronic liver disease

47-y-female renal disorders, was on dialysis

70-y-female chronic liver disease

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 01:15 AM IST