Indore: ​260 cr units of electricity supplied this fiscal so far

Indore

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has created a record by supplying 260 crore units of electricity during the financial year 2021-22 so far in Indore city. The company also claimed that it expedited consumer grievance redressal.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the employees, officers have been serving throughout the year in quality power supply and other works.

Due to this, the company has been able to earn this achievement in terms of supply, he said.

Tomar claimed that on an average 25 crore units per month was supplied during the ongoing financial year so far.

In the last financial year, 242 crore units were distributed during the same period.

The maximum power supply this fiscal was in November 2021, January-2022, February-2022.

Indore and Dhar districts recorded the maximum power supply among the districts. There has also been a record of distributing 10 crore units of electricity in a single day at the company level and meeting the demand of 6300 MW this year.

One crore appliances in the city

The electricity demand in the city is expected to reach 125 crore units daily. There are about 1 crore power equipment in the city. This includes bulbs, tubes, fans, coolers, ACs, TVs, computers, mosquito repellents, tablets, water motors, freezes, chimneys, exhausts, CCTV cameras, washing machines, etc. Charging millions of mobiles and thousands of e-vehicles is also consuming a lot of electricity. The corporation itself uses electricity for street lights, gardens, boring, etc. The total electricity connections in the city are now 7.10 lakh.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:49 AM IST