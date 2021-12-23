e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex jumps 292.31 pts to 57,222.87 in opening session, Nifty rises 88.25 pts to 17,043.70
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:35 AM IST

Indore: 26 fell victim to online frauds of over Rs 5L

During the investigations, it was found that 26 people were cheated or duped by the conmen on the pretext of increasing the credit limit on the cards, updates in the bank accounts and so forth.
Staff Reporter
Indore: Crime branch refunds Rs 6 lakh to victims |

Indore: Crime branch refunds Rs 6 lakh to victims |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police registered a case against unidentified conmen for online frauds with 26 people in the Bhanwarkuan area on Tuesday. Senior officers had received various complaints over the past few months and the Bhanwarkuan police registered a case after investigations into the complaints.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi, many complaints of online fraud were received by the senior officers and the written complaints were sent to Bhanwarkuan for investigations. During the investigations, it was found that 26 people were cheated or duped by the conmen on the pretext of increasing the credit limit on the cards, updates in the bank accounts and so forth. More than Rs 5 lakh were stolen by the conmen through UPI or credit, debit cards within the past few months.

The police have registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC against more than two dozen accused and a search is on for them on the basis of their mobile numbers.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Private hospital's director, doctor booked for culpable homicide Madhya Pradesh: Private hospital's director, doctor booked for culpable homicide

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:35 AM IST
Advertisement