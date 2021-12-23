Indore: 26 fell victim to online frauds of over Rs 5L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police registered a case against unidentified conmen for online frauds with 26 people in the Bhanwarkuan area on Tuesday. Senior officers had received various complaints over the past few months and the Bhanwarkuan police registered a case after investigations into the complaints.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi, many complaints of online fraud were received by the senior officers and the written complaints were sent to Bhanwarkuan for investigations. During the investigations, it was found that 26 people were cheated or duped by the conmen on the pretext of increasing the credit limit on the cards, updates in the bank accounts and so forth. More than Rs 5 lakh were stolen by the conmen through UPI or credit, debit cards within the past few months.

The police have registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC against more than two dozen accused and a search is on for them on the basis of their mobile numbers.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:35 AM IST