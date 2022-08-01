Indore: 2,531 C-cases and four deaths reported in July

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The Covid-19 graph has taken the upward route again in July during which the highest number of cases was reported after February, this year.

Moreover, the number of daily cases has also been fluctuating for the last one week due to which the number of active cases reached 605-mark again.

More than 100 positive cases in a day were found for more than 20 days.

Initially, daily cases were below 50 and but it has increased to over 150 daily cases of Covid-19 with the highest number of cases reported in July 20 i.e. 166.

As many as 18,177 samples were tested in the month and the rate of positivity was 13.9 per cent with 2,531 total cases found positive.

Four death reported this month

Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said that daily Covid cases are fluctuating between 100 and 150 in the city but it is not a reason of concern as most of the patients are asymptomatic and they were found positive while getting treatment for other diseases.

However, a 70-year old woman, a 35-year-old woman, a 77-year-old manz and a 27-year-old woman succumbed to the disease.

These people were suffering from various co-morbidities like multi organ failure, HIV, anaemia, and others.

Meanwhile, medical officer Dr Anil Dongre said, “Fluctuation in cases has been seen in many cities across the country. However, conditions are better as patients are asymptomatic. As the virus is novel and mutating, it might be possible that numbers rise in coming days but it would not put much impact on people’s health.”