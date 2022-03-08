Indore: ​250 private buses to operate from Sarwate: IDA chairman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Around 250 buses of private bus operators will be allowed to operate from the Sarwate bus stand which will be started soon, said IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda, while talking to the media after the IDA meeting on Monday.Apart from the 250 private buses, 200 city buses will also ply from the Sarwate bus stand. Some of these buses will ply locally, while others would be inter-district.



The decision was taken after private bus operators met Home Minister Narottam Mishra and complained that the administration was not keen to allow private bus operators to run their buses from the Sarwate bus stand, and wanted to shift them to the private bus stand outside the city. They had argued that they would not be getting passengers if thrown out of the city. They also said that plying buses locally was not that remunerative, and only running inter-district buses was profitable. The bus operators had also reminded the minister that the administration had promised that they would allow private bus operators to ply the same number of buses that they did before the reconstruction of the bus stand.

The members of private bus owners' association had also told that business around the Railway Station area, High Court area, District Court, Siyaganj, Shastri Market, Dawa Bazar, Chhavani, and other major markets would get a fillip by starting operation of buses from the stand.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:50 AM IST