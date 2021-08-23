Indore: 250 new city buses will be plying soon

Indore: About 250 new city buses will be ply in Indore providing more comfortable public transport facilities to Indoreans soon. Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) issued a tender for these buses. All these buses will run on CNG. Hundreds of city buses, i-buses and electric buses operate on different routes daily for Indoreans. More than 60,000 commute in just i-buses every day.

With students and migrants from other cities coming to Indore, the number of commuters in public transport is on the rise. “We’ve just moved to Indore from Pune after a decade and here, it seems more convenient to hop onto a bus than take a car,” Punita Wadhwani, an entrepreneur travelling in an i-bus on Monday, said.

In view of the increasing number of passengers, AICTSL is increasing the number of buses in the city. AICTSL recently issued a tender for 250 new city buses in the city. After the arrival of these buses and the tender buses issued earlier, passengers are likely to get better facilities.

‘Tenders issued for 100 AC, 150 non-AC buses’

"A tender has been issued for 250 new city buses. All these buses will be run on CNG. Among these, 100 buses will be AC and 150 buses will be non-AC. While considering the routes of these buses, the focus will be on the city, as well as on the outlying areas. It’s possible that most of the buses will ply to connect the Super-Corridor, Khandwa Road, Bypass and the surrounding areas. However, tenders have been released. Now, proposals from companies are awaited. Further processing will be done and it’ll take some time," said Sandeep Soni, AICTSL CEO.

‘Some new buses likely from Sept’

"Some tender buses will start coming next month. Before this, a tender for buses was issued for 400 new buses. Those buses are expected to begin arriving next month, that is, September. After the arrival of all these CNG buses, the number of buses in Indore will increase. According to official records, after the arrival of these 400 buses, there will be more than 750 buses in the city. It’s possible that passengers will get better facilities and comfortable rides with 750 buses plying in the city," Soni added.

Monday,August 23, 2021