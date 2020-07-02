Indore: 2.5 yr-old girl, her 4-month-old brother died under suspicious situation

Indore: A two-and-half-year-old girl and her four-month-old brother, residents of Hira Nagar, died under mysterious circumstances after their conditions deteriorated area on Wednesday evening. The girl had complained of vomiting while her brother’s had stopped breastfeeding after which they were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the exact reason for their death.

According to the police, the deceased are Elise daughter of Narendra Jatav and her brother Aryan Jatav, residents of Lavkush Awas Vihar Colony. Elise's condition deteriorated after she vomited and her father Narendra took her to a doctor who prescribed some medicines but there was no improvement in her condition. She was again taken to another doctor who suggested them to rush to the hospital for further treatment. Narendra was taking her daughter to the hospital when the condition of Aryan also deteriorated, and he stopped breastfeeding. Both were taken to a hospital in Vijay Nagar where they were declared brought dead.

Investigating officer SI HH Qureshi said the family said the siblings had no health problems and were fit till Wednesday morning. Police believe that the children had consumed something after which their condition worsened. However, the exact reason for their death would be known only after the autopsy report.