Indore: 2.5-year-old girl abducted by spurned lover

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man abducted a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from a woman in the Banganga area on Tuesday. The police managed to rescue the girl from Manpur within four hours and she was handed over to her family members safely. The accused wanted to marry the woman and was persuading her to leave her husband. When the woman refused to leave her husband, the accused abducted her child from her home.

Banganga police station-in-charge Rajendra Soni said the woman lodged a complaint that her daughter was abducted by a certain Vishal from her home. Cops registered a case of abduction and started a search for the accused and the girl. They detained Vishal’s sister and her husband and kept their mobile phones on. When the accused made a phone call to his sister’s mobile phone, TI Soni spoke to him over phone and told him his sister and brother-in-law had been detained and were at the police station. Hearing about the detention, the accused left the child at the home of the woman’s sister in Manpur and fled.

A police team reached Manpur and rescued the girl. She was handed over to her family. Cops said a search was on for the accused.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:10 AM IST