Indore: 25 startups out of 600 recognised as top 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 25 startups out of a total of 600 were recognised as the top 25 startups and felicitated at a programme organised on Saturday.

The chief guest for the programme was Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, minister of state, ministry of finance. The jury consisted of Himanshu Rai, director, IIM-Indore; P Narhari, principal secretary, MSME department, Madhya Pradesh and Sawan Laddha, founder, Worky Coworking.

The event was an initiative by Shankar Lalwani, member of Parliament, Indore, under the Sansad Sewa Sankalp. Petdeals run by Rishika Kothari dedicatedly for providing services regarding pet products has been recognised under the Top 25 StartUps of Indore under the ‘Social Impact’ category. Kothari said, “Grateful and honoured for the recognition. My dream, Petdeals, is also eternally grateful to all the doggos, kitties, turtles, bunnies, fishes and birdies that have come our way!”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:40 AM IST