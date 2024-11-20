Indore: 2.5 Feet Long Cobra Enters House; Woman Chases It Away With Wiper

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped residents after a 2.5 feet long cobra was spotted crawling in the drawing room of a house in Indore's Geeta Bhawan. When the lady of the house spotted it, she attempted to drive it away using a wiper.

The cobra then fled from her house and entered into a scooter parked at the nearby house, causing panic among residents. The scooter was then taken into an open field, where the snake rescuer caught it and sealed it in a bottle.

According to information, a 2.5 feet long cobra entered a residential house in Geeta Nagar of Indore. When it was spotted by the owner of the house, she chased it with a wiper. It is suspected that the snake may have come from a nearby drain.

The cobra then crawled out of her home and hid in the scooter parked at the nearby house, causing panic among residents. One of the residents took the scooter into the open field, a hundred feet away from the house and informed the snake rescuer. The residents then waited for around an hour but it didn't come out. Meanwhile, the snake rescuer had arrived.

The snake rescuer then opened the scooter's trunk and saw a cobra sitting near the petrol lid. The cobra then started moving, while the rescuer caught it and sealed it in a bottle.

It was reported that the snake belongs to the cobra species and is highly poisonous. The snake will soon be released safely into the forest.