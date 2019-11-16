Indore: 25 dengue patients identified in last 10 days, total 212

Indore: As many as 25 more residents fell prey to vector-borne diseases in last 10 days as frequent fluctuation in temperature, cold morning and nights have created favourable condition for mosquito breeding.

The patients included a 15-year-old who was admitted to Apple Hospital on Friday. With fresh cases, the number of dengue patients in city has reached 212 this year. District malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said 40 patients tested positive since November 1.

Private hospitals received steady stream of patients suffering from dengue, malaria and fever for past one week.

“We are running awareness campaign but public support is equally important to control the vector-borne diseases. People should also use mosquito repellents and avoid mosquito bites by wearing full-sleeved clothes,” Dr Patel said.

According to malaria officer, new patients include two females between 15 to 72 years of age. Most dengue patients stay at Musakhedi, Palda, South Tukoganj, Dewas Naka, Bajrang Nagar, and Airport Road.

Dengue prevention

As per WHO, methods to control transmission of dengue virus are:

* Preventing mosquitoes from accessing egg-laying habitats by environmental management and modification

* Disposing of solid waste properly and avoid water-logging in pots, tyres, coolers, containers

* Covering, emptying and cleaning of domestic water storage containers on a weekly basis

* Applying appropriate insecticides to water storage outdoor containers

* Using window screens, long-sleeved clothes, insecticide treated materials, coils and vapourisers

Vijay Nagar, Musakhedi most vulnerable

* Though dengue positive cases have been received from all over the city, Aerodrome, Vijay Nagar, Rajendra Nagar and Musakhedi appear most vulnerable. District malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said out of 212 patients, over 100 patients are from these areas.

* Last year too, Khajrana was most dengue-prone area.