Indore​​

The Indore Municipal Corporation ​has hired 25 auto-rickshaws that will go around crowded markets and other congested places and announce through loudspeakers about the importance of following Covid-19 protocols.

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the decision was taken in the meeting of the Crisis Management Committee​ held on Friday.​

She said that a sound system​s​ ​have been installed ​in ​over 25 auto-rickshaws in which the citizens will be urged to follow the ​Covid-19 protocols of wearing masks, following social distancing and other such things.​ The auto-rickshaws will move in busy markets, colonies and slums.​

She also added that ​to create more awareness ​teams of IMC have also distributed as many as 1 lakh pamphlets among the citizens. People are also urged to use sanitisers frequently which can keep their hands safe from coronavirus.

The IMC is also ​imposing a spot fine against violators who are not wearing masks in the city. They are imposing fines of Rs 50 to Rs 100 and are giving masks to the violators.