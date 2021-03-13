Indore
The Indore Municipal Corporation has hired 25 auto-rickshaws that will go around crowded markets and other congested places and announce through loudspeakers about the importance of following Covid-19 protocols.
IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the decision was taken in the meeting of the Crisis Management Committee held on Friday.
She said that a sound systems have been installed in over 25 auto-rickshaws in which the citizens will be urged to follow the Covid-19 protocols of wearing masks, following social distancing and other such things. The auto-rickshaws will move in busy markets, colonies and slums.
She also added that to create more awareness teams of IMC have also distributed as many as 1 lakh pamphlets among the citizens. People are also urged to use sanitisers frequently which can keep their hands safe from coronavirus.
The IMC is also imposing a spot fine against violators who are not wearing masks in the city. They are imposing fines of Rs 50 to Rs 100 and are giving masks to the violators.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)