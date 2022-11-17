Indore: 24 injured as day scholars & boarders clash at MGM

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An ongoing dispute between day scholars and boarders of the biggest government medical college of the state---Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College--- took a violent turn on Wednesday night and left around 24 students injured, including four with major injuries and one with severe head injury.

Both groups armed with canes clashed with each other and even pelted stones. Sources said that the clash started near college library. Later both sides clashed in the parking lot. Senior faculty members had to intervene and talk to both sides over phone to bring the violence to an end.

After both sides were pacified more than 30 students reached MY Hospital for medical check-up and MLC.

“Not only the juniors, even the seniors were involved in the clash after second year day scholars allegedly attacked the hostellers, including first and second year students,” sources said.

Meanwhile, the students said that the violence was the fallout of an ongoing dispute between the day-scholars and the hostellers. “The dispute started about a month ago when some hostellers commented on the day-scholars during the stand-up comedy show in the annual function. Enraged over the comments, a group of students exchanged heated words with each other and dragged the matter till it turned violent,” students said.

They also added that some of the faculty members too justified the act of violent students due to which the incident heated up more.

No FIR was lodged till the time of going to press but a large number of students were gathered at casualty ward of the MY Hospital.

Will take disciplinary action: Dean

“It was a dispute between day scholars and boarders which turned violent on Wednesday evening. We have asked the chief warden to report the incident immediately. Our disciplinary committee will probe the matter on Thursday after which we will take action against the errant students.”

Dr Sanjay Dixit

Dean, MGM Medical College

Not the first incident

For the second time this year, a dispute between day scholars and boarders turned violent. Earlier, in March 2022, day-scholars and boarders had attacked each other. The incident had left four students injured. The dispute took place after some students mocked at the names of some faculty members and students on a WhatsApp group. Though no FIR was lodged in the incident, the medical college administration had warned parents of the accused students.