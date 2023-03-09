Indore: 24 buses fined over Rs 48K

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Regional Transport Office continued their drive against errant passenger buses to prevent the increasing number of bus mishaps. According to regional transport officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO and divisional flying squad launched a checking drive at Khandwa Road and other areas of the district to check passenger buses. “Over 50 buses were checked during the drive. We checked the permit, insurance, and PUC certificate of the buses. We also checked to see whether they were overloading, over-speeding, or using pressure horns, etc,” the RTO said adding, “A fine of Rs 48,500 was slapped on 24 buses for violating rules of Motor Vehicle Act.” He said they seized a bus on which a tax of Rs 76,000 was due.

RTO Indore reaches close to target

Indore RTO reached close to the annual revenue target of Rs 673 crores. According to RTO Pradeep Sharma, they have collected revenue of over Rs 650 crores so far. We are expecting to achieve the target soon. Officials also added that the vehicles coming to Indore from other states for registration and the lifetime tax collection system of commercial vehicles have made it easy for RTO to achieve the target.

