Indore: 238 government colleges to offer multi-disciplinary courses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In adherence to the National Education Policy (NEP), 2022, as many as 238 government colleges have been identified where multi-disciplinary courses will be offered from the 2022-’23 session.

“All the courses will be undergraduate programmes which will be offered on a self-finance basis,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) professor Suresh Silawat. He said a decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting chaired by higher education minister Mohan Yadav. The minutes of the meeting read that the fees of such programmes should be low so that they remain affordable.

Silawat stated that the department of higher education (DHE) had allowed colleges to appoint visiting faculty for teaching multi-disciplinary subjects, or else faculty could be called from neighbouring colleges if needed. “Even retired government teachers can be invited to teach. The responsibility of the arrangements and implementing the system has been entrusted to the lead colleges,” Silawat said.

The DHE has also asked government and private universities to adopt government colleges under them for helping them to run multi-disciplinary courses. “According to information, as many as 52 colleges have been selected for offering multi-disciplinary courses in Indore division. An announcement to this effect was made by the minister during his visit to the city recently,” Silawat said.

The NEP, 2020, which was implemented in the academic session 2020-’21, advocates multi-disciplinary teaching, so the DHE is making efforts to ensure that more and more colleges are capable of offering multi-disciplinary courses. An option of around 70 subjects has been made available.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:56 PM IST