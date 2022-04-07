Indore: 237 school buses among 713 issued challan for violations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



The police issued 713 challans against traffic violators, including school buses, auto-rickshaws, and public vehicles.



Police officials said the drive was carried out on Wednesday. Police imposed fines on 237 school buses, 172 four-wheelers, 72 travels buses, 89 bikes, 84 auto-rickshaws and several city vans. Police also issued 467 challans against red-light violators.



The police officials said that to improve the traffic management in the city police teams have been deployed in several areas of the city to ensure that no rules were broken.



Police Quick Response Team (QRT) also patrol the city keeping an eye on the roads to see that no vehicles are parked in no parking zones causing inconvenience to commuters. They also make announcements in crowded places urging shopkeepers not to let their customers park vehicles on the road outside their shops.



Police advice to people

Police advised the citizens that to make the city traffic smooth, the people must follow traffic rules. People must follow the traffic signals, avoid talking on the phone while driving, use proper number plates, not use modified silencers, not use black films on their cars etc.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:37 PM IST