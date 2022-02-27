Indore: 22 yrs after leaving wife, domestic violence case registered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 54-year-old woman complained of domestic violence against her husband who had left her and her daughter 22 years ago. In her complaint, she also said that she suspected that her husband had illegally married for the second time. A case has been registered against the husband.

Police said in her complaint Jayshree said she was married to Dinesh Upadhyay in 1993. During her marriage, her parents had given Rs 10 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery and household goods. She said initially, Dinesh behaved well with her, but after a few years he started abusing and beating her. He also taunted that her parents had given insufficient dowry.

She told police that the beatings and taunts left her depressed, but she tried her best to save the marriage and compromised on several fronts, but all her efforts were futile.

She alleged that whenever she fell ill, Dinesh took her to tantrik for treatment and never to a proper doctor. She got fed up with Dinesh and in 2000 she shared her ordeal with her parents. But when they tried to intervene and settle the matter, Dinesh and his parents drove her out of the house and she has been living with her parents since then.

She also told police that in November 2020, her daughter got married and she again tried to settle the issue, but Dinesh disowned her and their daughter. She demanded strict action against her husband.

Dowry harassment case

In a dowry harassment case, 19-year-old Soniya complained against six people including her husband and in-laws for demanding Rs 2.5 lakh from her. They also accused them of domestic violence. Police said that the victim said initially her husband and in-laws behaved properly but later they started harassing her for dowry and physically tortured her when she did not meet their demands.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:54 AM IST