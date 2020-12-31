Indore: 219 test Covid positive, 4 deaths on last day of 2020

Indore: As many as 219 patients tested positive out of 4,327 sample reports received on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 5.06% and the total number of patients reached 55,137. Four deaths were also reported taking toll to 877. According to CMHO bulletin, total samples received till Thursday was 6,64,499 and 4,086 samples were negative.

Department has taken 4214 samples for testing including 1566 for RTPCR. As many as 2906 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 51354 patients have been discharged so far. As many as 121 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Thursday reconciliation. Department has reported 165 patients discharged as well.