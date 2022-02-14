Indore: 219 cases found from 112 areas on Saturday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of areas in which cases were found also dropped to fewer than 125 with the decreasing number of cases. The number was increased to over 500 areas during the peak of the Third Wave.

Cases were coming from every area of the city and, now, they are again confined to limited areas, mainly those which remained hotspots during the Third Wave-Vijay Nagar, Mhow, Mahalaxmi Nagar, and others.

As many as 219 Covid cases were detected in 112 areas with the maximum number of cases detected in the Vijay Nagar area on Saturday at 11 cases.

There are seven areas where more than 5 cases were found, while fewer than two cases were detected in 27 areas and 95 areas were those where single cases were detected. Not only in the urban areas, but cases also decreased in the rural areas as only four cases were detected at Betma and not from any other rural areas of the district.

25 patients couldn’t be traced

§ Out of 219 patients, as many as 25 patients were ones who could not be traced by the health department as they do not have proper addresses of these people

§ Some patients were ones whose addresses were from some other districts but samples were given in Indore

Area list of positive cases

Sl No. Areas Cases

1. VIJAY NAGAR 11

2. MHOW 10

3. SILVER SPRINGS 7

4. KHAJRANA 6

5. SUDAMA NAGAR 5

6. SUKHLIYA 5

7. APOLLO DB CITY 5

8. MUSAKHEDI 4

9. AMBEDKAR NAGAR 4

10. BETMA 4

11. KAVERI NAGAR 4

12. KHATIWALA TANK 3

13. NANDA NAGAR 3

14. SILICON CITY 3

15. RAJENDRA NAGAR 3

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:44 AM IST