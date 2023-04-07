Indore: 213 LPG cylinders seized

Photo Credit: PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Carrying out a search in a godown located near the Hinkargiri hill the officials of the Food Department seized two Mini trucks and two loading vehicles and a godown-type iron container with 32 sealed and 166 empty gas cylinders of 19 kg capacity and 15 empty gas cylinders of 5 kg capacity.

As per the instructions of collector Ilayaraja T., under the direction of additional collector Abhay Bedekar, district supply controller ML Maru sent a team to investigate the matter on the spot. The team reached the farm house located near Hinkargiri Hill, where Dinesh Prajapat of Shree Yade Bharat Gas was present with four vehicles.

Since, Dinesh Prajapat failed in presenting any valid documents in relation to the business at the place the four vehicles and all the gas cylinders stored were seized. A case under section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act 1955 has been booked against the accused. Junior supply officer Rahul Sharma, Mahadev Muvel and junior supply officer Ankur Gupta were part of the team, which carried out the action.