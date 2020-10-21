Indore: 2128 Covid positive, disabled, elderly to use postal ballot

Indore: In line with ‘Work from Home’, now ‘Voting from Home’ facility would be given to as many as 2128 voters for the Sanwer Assembly by-polls. These include elderly voters, disabled and corona patients.

The process will start from Thursday and continue till October 29. These voters will cast the vote through postal ballot. This process is being done under the direction of Election Commission of India and arrangements have also been made to maintain the confidentiality of voting.

It was informed that voters over 80 years, differently-abled voters and active positive and suspected Covid-19 patients are being allowed to vote through postal ballot. Consent forms were filled from such voters by visiting their home from October 9 to 13.

Deputy Collector Anshul Khare informed that there are 1483 voters are above 80 years of age have given their consent. Similarly, 637 disabled and 8 Covid affected and suspected patients have given the consent to cast the vote through this new mode. In this way, a total of 2128 voters agreed to vote on the basis of postal ballot. In all 60 parties have been formed to conduct this process from such voters through postal ballot.

A separate team has been formed for Covid-19 infected patient voters. Doctors, paramedical staff etc. have been kept ready in it. The said party will complete the process of voting, whose route chart has been

prepared and the candidates have been made aware separately. If the candidate wishes, he can appoint his authorised representatives to monitor the process by giving prior notice to the Returning Officer.

The representative authorised by the candidate will be able to monitor this process.

Section 144 imposed

In the district, prohibitory orders have been issued under Section -144 of CrPC for keeping the confidentiality of voting through postal ballot from home by elderly, disabled and Corona patients in Sanwer Assembly By-election. Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh issued orders of this regard on Wednesday. Legal action will be taken against those who violate the order issued.