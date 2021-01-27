INDORE: 21 test corona positive, no death, positive percentage drops below 0.8%

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 21 patients tested positive out of 2,636 sample reports received on Tuesday. Rate of positive patients stood at 0.8 per cent and the total number of positive patients reached 57359 in Indore district. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remain 924 so far.

According to the bulletin released by chief medical and health officer, reports of total samples received till Tuesday was 7,67,935 in Indore district. In all, 2,863 samples tested negative on Tuesday.

The health department has taken 2,632 more samples for testing including 1879 RTPCR samples and 753 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 476 patients are under treatment in different hospitals in the city. In all, 55,959 patients have been discharged so far.