Indore: 2047 new cases, one more death reported in past 24 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Total 2047 cases were reported on Tuesday. Moreover, a death has also been reported.

These 2047 cases were found positive out of 11160 samples tested and the positivity rate was 18.34 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 171167. One death was also reported due to which the total number of deaths increased at 1400, so far.

Number of active cases was also increased to 13368 as 603 patients were discharged on Tuesday. Total 156399 patients have been discharged so far.

99 repeat positive

As many as 99 samples were found to be repeated positive out of samples tested. These samples were found positive earlier but were reported positive again.

Three deaths in four days

A 95-year-old man succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. He was admitted to a private hospital for the treatment.

Earlier, a 52-year-old woman died due to Covid on January 17.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:53 AM IST