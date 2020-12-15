Indore :

​There are great plans in store for Devi Abhilyabai Holkar Airport, the flagship airport of the State, in the coming year. ​

​The process will start on December 25 when ​Chief Minister Shivraj​ Singh Chouhan hands over the No Objection Certificate (NoC) from​ the State Government ​for the 20.48 acre land to local airport​ administration. ​The land will be used for a separate terminal building for domestic flights, as per the airport Master Plan.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed that CM is coming​ ​to the city to ​dedicate and lay the foundation stone​s​ of several development work​s​ in the city on December 25 and at the airport​, ​he will dedicate the​ international cargo facility developed at ​the ​old terminal building.

Keeping in view of the future requirement of the airport and also to​ ​execute the Master Plan of the airport, ​the a​irport administration had been demanding the 20.48​ acre land, which is located ​between the Indore-Depalpur road and the ​boundary wall of ​the ​existing terminal​ building.

As per the decision of the State Government the said piece​ of land was handed over to the local airport ​administration on December 31, 2018, with a​ condition. The condition was that AAI will not stop the movement​of vehicles on the road, which connects to Dhar Road.​

However, ​now ​that IDA ​has built a 8 ​lane road​ connecting Super Corridor to Dhar ​Road ​behind Bejasan hill, the traffic of existing road will be transferred to ​the ​new road.

Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director​ said they had been waiting for the NOC for the past two years and hopefully they will be able to execute the work soon.​



New domestic terminal for Rs 475 cr

As part of the Master Plan of the city Airport, another terminal​ building with a capacity of ​handling ​60 lakh passengers per year would be built​ ​over 48​,​000 square meters at the airport at the cost of Rs 475​ cr​.​ ​The​ existing terminal ​has a capacity of handling 40 lakh passengers.​ ​The new terminal building would be used for domestic operation and​ the existing terminal ​will be ​used for international flights. New terminal​ building would have 2 floors, one floor ​each ​for arrival and​ departure. ​

​The then ​Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey approved the​ ​proposal of ​the ​new terminal building as part of Master plan​ on January 17, 2019.