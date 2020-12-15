Indore: 2021 to see Devi Ahilyabai airport taking great strides, new terminal building proposed ​

Indore :
There are great plans in store for Devi Abhilyabai Holkar Airport, the flagship airport of the State, in the coming year.
The process will start on December 25 when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hands over the No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the State Government for the 20.48 acre land to local airport administration. The land will be used for a separate terminal building for domestic flights, as per the airport Master Plan.
MP Shankar Lalwani informed that CM is coming to the city to dedicate and lay the foundation stones of several development works in the city on December 25 and at the airport, he will dedicate the international cargo facility developed at the old terminal building.
Keeping in view of the future requirement of the airport and also to execute the Master Plan of the airport, the airport administration had been demanding the 20.48 acre land, which is located between the Indore-Depalpur road and the boundary wall of the existing terminal building.
As per the decision of the State Government the said piece of land was handed over to the local airport administration on December 31, 2018, with a condition. The condition was that AAI will not stop the movementof vehicles on the road, which connects to Dhar Road.
However, now that IDA has built a 8 lane road connecting Super Corridor to Dhar Road behind Bejasan hill, the traffic of existing road will be transferred to the new road.
Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director said they had been waiting for the NOC for the past two years and hopefully they will be able to execute the work soon.
New domestic terminal for Rs 475 cr
As part of the Master Plan of the city Airport, another terminal building with a capacity of handling 60 lakh passengers per year would be built over 48,000 square meters at the airport at the cost of Rs 475 cr. The existing terminal has a capacity of handling 40 lakh passengers. The new terminal building would be used for domestic operation and the existing terminal will be used for international flights. New terminal building would have 2 floors, one floor each for arrival and departure.
The then Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey approved the proposal of the new terminal building as part of Master plan on January 17, 2019.
