Indore: 2,000 kg cannabis worth Rs 3.1 crore seized, 4 arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 2,068 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 3.1 crore and arrested four persons from two different places in Chhattisgarh. The operations were carried out jointly by DRI’s Raipur and Indore zonal unit.

On Monday, 1,230 kilograms of cannabis was seized along with septic tank cleaning truck. One person was arrested under provisions of NDPS Act, 1985, in this connection.

In another move, 838 kilograms of cannabis was seized from a truck in Janjgir-Champa district on Wednesday. The truck was escorted by a SUV. Three persons were arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.

Of late, it has been observed that drug smugglers have found new ways of transporting cannabis. The banned drug cannabis is addictive and has adverse effects on human health. It contains chemical called Tetra Hydra Cannabinol, which has several side effects that may be lethal.