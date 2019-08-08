Indore: 20 file income tax returns in e-filing fair

Indore: Extending the helping hand to the tax payers, the income tax department has started reaching out to offices by organising e-filing mela (fair).

In one such faire organised at collector office on Wednesday, 20 taxpayers filed income tax returns. The two-day fair began at collector office and Aurobindo Hospital.

On the directives of Central Board of Direct Taxes, chief commissioner of income tax, Indore region, is offering the facility to file income tax returns to the salaried employees at their work place by organising the fair.

Dinesh Jain, ADM and Naresh Aggarwal, assistant commissioner of income tax, inaugurated the fair at collector office. Speaking on the occasion, Jain laid stress on paying income tax. A large number of officers and employees of collector office participated in the fair.

Income tax officers SS Murthy, Naveen Srivastava, income tax inspectors Rajkumar and Ranjit Shah were also present to guide the employees.