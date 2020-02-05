Indore: 2-yr-old boy among two suspected of coronavirus

Indore: Two more patients including a two-year-old boy suspected of deadly coronavirus were admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Wednesday. Both of them have been kept in an isolated ward and their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune. Earlier, two patients were admitted but their samples tested negative after which they were discharged.

According to MY Hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur, a 19-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy have been kept in isolation in the hospital’s chest and TB unit.

“The 19-year-old boy is a student and had returned from Zhangzhou, China, on February 2. The 2-year-old boy has returned from Shanghai, China, on February 1. Both are residents of Indore,” Dr Thakur said.

“The boy has come with his parents from China. However, they don’t have any symptoms due to which their samples have not been taken but necessary masks have been provided to them,” Dr Thakur said.