Indore: 2-yr-old boy among two suspected of coronavirus

Indore: Two more patients including a two-year-old boy suspected of deadly coronavirus were admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Wednesday. Both of them have been kept in an isolated ward and their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune. Earlier, two patients were admitted but their samples tested negative after which they were discharged.
According to MY Hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur, a 19-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy have been kept in isolation in the hospital’s chest and TB unit.
“The 19-year-old boy is a student and had returned from Zhangzhou, China, on February 2. The 2-year-old boy has returned from Shanghai, China, on February 1. Both are residents of Indore,” Dr Thakur said.
“The boy has come with his parents from China. However, they don’t have any symptoms due to which their samples have not been taken but necessary masks have been provided to them,” Dr Thakur said.
Both contacted dept
According to health officials, both patients didn’t show symptoms of the disease. “After learning about isolation ward and screening of people coming from China, the 19-year-old student and parents of the child contacted health department and were admitted to MY Hospital,” sources said.
Blood, swab samples taken
According to doctors, blood and swab samples of both the patients will be taken and will be sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune. “Samples reports of patients will be received in three to four days. One more sample report of the girl, kept isolated in her house, is pending,” health officials said.
Health dept looks for place near airport
Amid increasing number of people coming from China, district health department officials are looking for a place near airport where they can set up isolation ward for those showing no symptoms but should be kept in isolation for few days. Department has seen Ren Basera and other institutions there. But nothing has been finalised, sources said.
