Indore: 2 women sent to police remand till Sunday, three others to jail

Indore: The five women involved in the high profile honey trapping case were produced in court here on Friday. While three of them were sent to jail, two others were sent to police remand till Sunday, said police officials.

The police have recovered their mobile phones and a laptop to know about their network in the state and to know about the people associated with them or trapped by them.

The gang of women has been accused of secretly making video clips of senior bureaucrats and politicians in compromising positions and then blackmailing them for money and other favours.

The incident came to fore when they tried to blackmail Indore Municipal Corporation city engineer Harbhajan Singh for Rs 3 crores by threatening to make viral a video clip featuring him.

Two of the accused, Aarti along with Monika Yadav came to city to take Rs 50 lakh as a first installment, but by then Singh had already lodged complaint with police and the duo was arrested along with their driver.

Their accomplices Shweta Jain, Barkha Soni and Shweta were also arrested from their homes in Bhopal.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said that the mobile phones of the women have been recovered to investigate the matter further.

A laptop and a pen drive were also recovered to check their database. On Friday, Shweta Jain, Barkha and Shweta were sent to judicial remand and Aarti and Monika were sent to police remand. The technical investigation into the case is also on.

Sources claimed that the investigating team is trying to know their network and modus operandi through which they used to trap the rich people. The women are also being questioned about how they met Singh and the amount he spent on them.

Aarti told the police that she met IMC engineer through Shweta Jain eight months ago in Bhopal and after that they started chatting and talking over phone.

A few days ago, Aarti and Monika came to city on the pretext of meeting Singh and they made his video in a compromising position to blackmail him. Later, Aarti started demanding Rs 3 crore from him.