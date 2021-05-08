Indore: 2 ward boys held for molesting Covid patient at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police on Friday arrested two ward boys of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 patient.



The accused have been identified as Shubham and Hridyesh. "Both the accused tried to molest a COVID-19 patient in the chest ward of the MY Hospital. The incident took place on the intervening night of May 5 and May 6," said Ashutosh Bagri, Superintendent of Police, Indore.



"The girl complained about the incident to her family members but till then both accused had fled the hospital. Sanyogitaganj police station has filed a case and arrested both the accused," Bagri added.



The SP further said that the police are now verifying with the hospital management if the ward boys recruited on a contract basis have a criminal record or not.