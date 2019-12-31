Indore: 2 suicides in 24 hours

Indore: A 70-year-old man Rajaram, resident of Bichauli Hapsi, killed himself in the bathroom by cutting his throat on Tuesday morning. Members of the family came to know about it when he did not come out of bathroom even after 20 minutes. They broke the door and found him lying unconscious in pool of blood inside the bathroom.

They rushed him to a city hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A video of his family went viral stating that he was normal till night. The speaker in the video said his son and daughter first saw the body. Police investigation is on.

Father of 3 sons ends life

In another incident, a 40-year-old Sunil Sahu, resident of Nandbagh Colony in Banganga area, committed suicide by consuming acidic substance. He was a liquor addict.

Police said the deceased had attempted suicide four years ago. In preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused was facing financial crunch. This could be one of the reasons of suicide. He was father of three sons and was living with his parents, police added.

The deceased had consumed acidic substance four days ago. He died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.