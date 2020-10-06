Indore: 2 held with Rs 5 Lakh cash & valuables, had stolen from a factory in December 2019

Indore: Police arrested two persons on Tuesday in connection with the theft of Rs 7 lakh from a factory in Banganga area. Cash and valuables worth Rs 5 lakh were recovered from the accused.

Bangnanga TI Rajendra Soni said that cash and goods worth Rs 7 lakh were stolen from Shreya Furnicraft Pvt Ltd in Sector-D in Sukhliya area in December 2019. The company owner Ajay Malik had informed the police that thieves entered his office after breaking open the lock and took away cash from the almirah.

After investigations, police arrested an accused named Jeet Baghel, a resident of Nandbag Colony (permanent resident of Alirajpur district) from a liquor shop on Sanwer Road. A country-made firearm with two live cartridges was also recovered from him. On the basis of CCTV footage, the accused was questioned about the theft when he confessed his crime and told the police that he along with his friend named Ravi Chawal had stolen Rs 7 lakh from the factory. Later, the police arrested Ravi from his place in Govind Nagar area.

Police recovered Rs 3.13 lakh, two gold rings and a bike from the accused. Police claimed that cash and valuables worth Rs 5 lakh were recovered from them and the accused told the police that they had already spent Rs 2 lakh.