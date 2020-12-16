Indore: 2 held for Customs duty evasion of Rs 7.22 crore

Indore: The DRI's Indore Zonal Unit on Wednesday arrested two accused wanted in connection with Customs' duty evasion of Rs.7.22 crore. They used to import nutritional supplements by reducing the price to evade Customs duty.

The DRI retrieved original documents in which the actual price was mentioned. They were importing goods on the basis of fabricated papers. Court of Spl Magistrate of Economic Offence Vijendra Singh Rawat sent them to three-day police remand till December 19. Both of them are habitual duty evaders and a case against them is being probed in Hyderabad. A team of DRI had conducted search operation at residence of accused Hitesh Nagwani and Sanjay Punjabi last year in November in the case. After appearing before the agency to record their statement, they went missing.

Following prior classified information, the DRI officers nabbed the duo from Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport on Wednesday morning after they deboarded from Delhi-Indore flight. They were arrested under sections 132, 135 of the Custom Act 1962. They may also be booked under sections 467, 471, 120-B of IPC. During the investigation, the DRI found that against actual Custom Duty of Rs 10, 89,54,824, the accused paid merely Rs 1,07,29,025. The evasion stood at Rs 7,22,00,000.

During Wednesday's hearing, Special Prosecutor of DRI advocate Chandan Airen strongly pleaded for their remand. He said that one their aide Uttam was still on the run. Besides, information on duty evasion too had to collaborated and money transferred through hawala was to be investigated.

Last year on November 23, the DRI had lodged a case against them under for importing the nutritional supplement through Rudra Enterprises. Later search action was conducted at their residence and Rs 82.67 lakh cash was recovered. From the residence of another accused Sanjay Panjabi Rs 34.82 lakh cash was recovered. Later a Custom Duty case was booked against them in Hyderabad also.