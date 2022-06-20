Indore: 2 factory workers killed in road accident at Nemawar

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men died in a road accident at Nemawar on Sunday after a truck ran over them. The deceased were from Bihar.

The police said that the incident happened on the Nemawar road on Sunday night. Suraj and Kedar Sharma, the two deceased, work in a factory. They were from Katihar, in Bihar. Both live in the same quarters provided by the company. They were returning to their quarters from the market after a round of shopping when the dumper ran over them.

The police have confiscated the truck, but the driver fled from the spot leaving the dumper behind. The bodies of both the deceased have been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, preliminary investigations have revealed that Suraj and Kedar Singh had been working in the company for a few years. They were identified through their Aadhar cards as their faces had got crushed in the accident.