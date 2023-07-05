Indore: 2 Constables Booked For Thrashing Woman On Suspicion Of Theft

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two police constables were booked for thrashing a woman from Dhar in a case of theft at her husband's house in Tilak Nagar police station jurisdiction late on Tuesday. The woman was detained by the police constables after her husband complained about her a few days ago. After knowing about the incident and seeing the woman's photos with injury marks, the commissioner of police suspended the two policemen.

According to the police, a case has been registered against constable Kuldeep, and a woman constable posted at Tilak Nagar police station on the complaint of a woman named Rachna under various sections of the IPC.

The woman alleged that she was at her parent’s place in Dhar when two policemen reached there and they brought her to the city. Later, they beat her in the police station.

Her husband Sunil had complained that Rs 21 lakh was stolen from his place a few days ago. He told police that he suspected that his wife had stolen money. After that, the police brought her to the city from Dhar in the last week of June for questioning.