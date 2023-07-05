 Indore: 2 Constables Booked For Thrashing Woman On Suspicion Of Theft
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 2 Constables Booked For Thrashing Woman On Suspicion Of Theft

Indore: 2 Constables Booked For Thrashing Woman On Suspicion Of Theft

The woman alleged that she was at her parent’s place in Dhar when two policemen reached there and they brought her to the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two police constables were booked for thrashing a woman from Dhar in a case of theft at her husband's house in Tilak Nagar police station jurisdiction late on Tuesday. The woman was detained by the police constables after her husband complained about her a few days ago. After knowing about the incident and seeing the woman's photos with injury marks, the commissioner of police suspended the two policemen.

According to the police, a case has been registered against constable Kuldeep, and a woman constable posted at Tilak Nagar police station on the complaint of a woman named Rachna under various sections of the IPC.

Read Also
Indore: Movement Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Khandwa Road
article-image

The woman alleged that she was at her parent’s place in Dhar when two policemen reached there and they brought her to the city. Later, they beat her in the police station.

Her husband Sunil had complained that Rs 21 lakh was stolen from his place a few days ago. He told police that he suspected that his wife had stolen money. After that, the police brought her to the city from Dhar in the last week of June for questioning.

Read Also
Indore: Congress Leaders Threaten To Take To Street Over Public Issues In Ward No 75, 76
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 2 Constables Booked For Thrashing Woman On Suspicion Of Theft

Indore: 2 Constables Booked For Thrashing Woman On Suspicion Of Theft

Indore: Health Department Calls Specialists For CM Sanjivani Clinics And UPHCs

Indore: Health Department Calls Specialists For CM Sanjivani Clinics And UPHCs

Vijay Nagar Murder: Kin Of Deceased Reach Police Station With Body, Demand Action Against Accused

Vijay Nagar Murder: Kin Of Deceased Reach Police Station With Body, Demand Action Against Accused

BSNL To Roll Out 4G Services By December: GM

BSNL To Roll Out 4G Services By December: GM

Indore: Movement Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Khandwa Road

Indore: Movement Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Khandwa Road