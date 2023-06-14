Indore: 2 Booked For Throwing Liquor Bottle In Religious Place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified men were booked by the police for throwing a liquor bottle in a religious place in the MIG area, police said on Tuesday. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed near the spot. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

According to MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma, the caretakers of the religious place informed the police that they found a liquor bottle and a food box on the premises on Monday morning. When they checked the CCTV, they saw two persons coming in a car and stopping near the religious place at around 4 am on Monday. Then one of them got down and threw a liquor bottle and food box inside the religious place. A case under the relevant section of the IPC has been registered and investigation is on.

TI Verma further said that CCTVs installed along the stretch of about 3 kilometres on the BRTS have been examined. The car was captured at many locations, but the number was not clear so the identification of the accused could not be done till the filing of the report.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the food box was from a restaurant and the food was ordered through a food delivery app. Information is being gathered from the local offices of the app to identify the accused.