Indore: ​2 angioplasty with advanced OCD technique performed at SSH

Indore

Doctors of Super Speciality Hospital performed angiography upon two patients with the advanced Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) technique on Tuesday.

The OCT machine worth Rs 80 lakh was installed in the hospital and the hospital administration claimed that it is the first of its kind machine in any government hospital across the state.

Nodal officer of the hospital cardiologist Dr AD Bhatnagar said that private hospitals bring this machine on rent from Mumbai, Delhi or other metro cities.

"The machine helps in learning about the blockages, type of arteries, and complexity of the case at an initial level which also help in performing the procedure efficiently," Dr Bhatnagar said.

One of the patients had gone through angioplasty about a year ago but his stent failed. Similarly, another patient was diabetic. Arteries of both the patients were thin.

Cardiology department's team led by Dr Bhatnagar, Dr Lokendra Rekwal, Dr Abhishek Rathore, and Dr Bhushan Shah performed the surgery. Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit and superintendent Dr Sumit Shukla appreciated the team's work.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:12 AM IST