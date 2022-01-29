Indore: 1905 cases, two deaths; Rate of positivity increased to 18.26 percent, active cases of 16083

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Corona cases shunned downward trend of last two days and returned to its upward trend. On Friday, the city reported 1,905 new cases as 10,430 samples were put to test. Positivity rate once again rose to 18.26%.

Indore’s corona positive tally now stands at 1,95,852. Toll went up to 1,420 as two more deaths were reported.

Along with fluctuating cases on a single day, as many as 2,835 patients recovered from Covid due to which active cases decreased to 16,083 on Friday.

Two deaths reported

The man and a woman succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday. They were also suffering from co-morbidities and were undergoing treatment in private hospitals.

While the 47-year-old man was a diabetic, the second patient 69-year-old man was suffering from heart ailment, hypertension and diabetes. While the first patient was admitted to hospital for last four days, the second patient was undergoing treatment in hospital for the last eight days.

UJJAIN: As per the bulletin issued at 11.30 pm, 262 people tested Corona positive on Friday. Among them, 133 were from the city. Though no death was reported, positivity rate increased to 13.69%.

BHOPAL: The state capital reported 1,508 positive cases as 4,298 samples were put to test on Friday. With this, Bhopal’s corona tally has now gone up to 1,54,530. Active cases in the city now stands at 13,494, including 13,336 patients in home isolation.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:28 AM IST