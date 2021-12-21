Indore: 19-year-old girl student died in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl student died in a road accident at IT park square, Indore on Tuesday morning.

The girl was identified as Anchal Patel, a resident of Rewa. She was living in a rented house in Teen Imali locality of the city.

She had topped her intermediate examination and she was felicitated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

According to Bhawar Kuan police, the girl was preparing for PSC exams. She used to go to her coaching by bus. As her coaching was far from her residence, she used to cover the distance with two connecting buses.

As soon as she left the first bus and stood, another vehicle hit her and she died on the spot. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:51 PM IST