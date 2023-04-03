Indore: 19 districts from MP selected for Yuva Utsav-India @ 2047

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has selected 19 districts from Madhya Pradesh for Yuva Utsav- India@2047. The districts include Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Dhar etc.

A total of 180 districts from all over the country have been selected for the programme.

“The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports through its autonomous organisation, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) is conducting a mega programme with expanded macro-outreach through multi-faceted programme- Yuva Utsav- India@2047,” a press release issued by University Grants Commission said.

“This initiative aims to rekindle the spirit of patriotism and engage the youth in various socio-cultural activities and competitions themed on the Prime Minister’s Panch Pran. "Yuva Shakti se Jan Bhagidar" will be the driving force for young artists, writers, photographers, orators and traditional artists to showcase their talents on the given platform on the common theme of Panch Pran and India@2047,” the release added.

In the first phase, the programme is scheduled to be conducted across 180 districts with 1 lakh participating youths with footfall expected around 3 lakh people.

The programmes are being hosted by prominent educational institutions of the districts. This will also be a great opportunity for various ministries of the government to showcase their achievements and innovations to the youth of the country.

