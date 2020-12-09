INDORE: 18,40,789 will elect mayor, 85 corporators

Indore: The poll bugle for the elections to the Indore Municipal

Corporation is about to be blown. 18,40,789 will

elect Mayor and 85 corporators. From the last IMC elections,

1,74,467 more voters will exercise their franchise this time.



Preparations for organising IMC elections-2020 by the District

Election Office have reached the final stages. After

completing the final voters’ list, training for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) is under way. The State Election Commission is imparting training to these officers virtually from November 20 and this will conclude on December 11. They are being trained how to conduct the process of filing of nomination papers by the candidates and also on conducting the elections.

However, even as the stage is set, the State Election Commission is yet to announce the poll date.











IMC Election: 2020…

BALLOT POINTS





*943617 total Male voters.



*897006 total female voters.



*166 total transgender voters.



*1840789 total voters.



*174,467 voters increased from last elections held in January 2020.







IMC Election… 2015 voter count



*872827 male voters.



*793432 female voters.



*63 transgender voters.



TOTAL 1666322 voters