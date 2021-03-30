Indore: 17th business management for defence officers course inaugurated at Indian Institute of Management

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The induction programme of 17th batch of Certificate Course in Business Management for Defence Officers (CCBMDO) took place virtually at IIM Indore on Tuesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, in presence of Professor Sanjay C Choudhari, programme coordinator and faculty, IIM Indore, and all 60 registered participants.

The batch profile includes 12 retired officers and 48 officers who are in service - Army (28), Air Force (19) and Navy (13). “Just the way you are on a mission when you are on a field, it’s important to find a mission and a purpose in your life as well. This purpose will help you decide what your destination will be”, Prof Rai said.