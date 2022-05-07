Indore: 1.78 girl children to get benefit of Ladli Laxmi scheme on Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Ladli Laxmi Utsav, scheduled to be organised at various places in the district on Sunday, a total of 1.78 girl children will get benefit of the Ladli Laxmi Scheme. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will interact directly with them through video-conferencing.

The Ladli Laxmi Utav will be celebrated in the district on Sunday in a festive atmosphere. On this occasion, the girls and their parents, who benefited under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, will be invited and honoured. The main programme of the district will be held at the Shri Ram Mandir premises at Panchkuian at 6 pm. District-in-charge and home minister Narottam Mishra will be present at the programme.

In the programme, arrangements for seating, refreshments, drinking water and reception will be made for the invitees at the venue. Under the festival, programmes will be organised at 100 places in the city, in each ward of the city and in all the gram panchayats. In these programmes, other public representatives, including MLAs, will be present as chief guests. Chouhan will interact with the Ladli Laxmi girls and their parents virtually.

Collector Manish Singh has fixed the responsibilities of the officers for organising the programme systematically. He has directed that there should not be any shortcomings in the holding of the event. TheLadli Laxmi girls and their family members will be greeted by applying tilak and showering flowers on them at the venue. At the beginning of the programme, ‘kanya pad pujan’ will be done. Ladli Laxmi and other folk songs will be performed. A ‘kalash yatra’ will also be taken out in the villages.

What the Utsav involves

Under the scheme, more than 1.8 lakh girls are getting benefited in the district

Live telecast of the chief minister’s address will be done through webcast

Under the Utsav, various creative and sports events promoting physical, mental and intellectual development of Ladli girls will be organised

Exposure visits and training sessions will be organised and outstanding girls will be honoured

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:55 PM IST