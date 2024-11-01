 Indore: 17 Persons Injured In Traditional 'Hingot' Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 17 Persons Injured In Traditional 'Hingot' Festival

Indore: 17 Persons Injured In Traditional 'Hingot' Festival

The festival took place in the evening in Gautampura, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, Block Medical Officer Dr Abhilash Shivriya told PTI.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least 17 persons sustained minor injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday during a traditional festival in which two groups throw flaming 'hingots', a wild fruit, at each other as part of Diwali celebrations, officials said.

The festival took place in the evening in Gautampura, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, Block Medical Officer Dr Abhilash Shivriya told PTI.

"At least 17 persons sustained minor injuries. The medical team stationed at the spot provided them first aid and sent them home," he added.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker: Two Friends Attacked With Knives During Late Night Stroll To Buy Cigarettes
article-image

Other officials said the festival was well-attended like previous years, with police and district teams at the spot to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To Contest From Mahim
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To Contest From Mahim
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces
Chhattisgarh: 4 Murders In 24 Hours, Including 3 On Diwali; Police Investigate Multiple Incidents In Raipur
Chhattisgarh: 4 Murders In 24 Hours, Including 3 On Diwali; Police Investigate Multiple Incidents In Raipur
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces 10 Special Trains For Diwali And Chhath Pooja Festivities To Meet Travel Demand
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces 10 Special Trains For Diwali And Chhath Pooja Festivities To Meet Travel Demand

"High nets and barricades were erected around one of the battlegrounds for spectators. CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the situation. Some 300 police personnel were deployed along with fire brigade and ambulance teams," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Umakant Chaudhary.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹11.43 Crore Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Sports Complex...
article-image

As part of the festival, the hingot is hollowed out by removing the pulp, dried and then filled with gunpowder. After it is set on fire, the fruit travels a long way, officials said.

During the traditional battle, a group of 'warriors' from Gautampuram called 'Turra' and those from Runji village called 'Kalangi' throw flaming hingots are each other.

While injuries are common, some people have also died in previous years, though officials said banning the festival is a tough ask as it is deeply embedded in the religious tradition of the area.

Hingots are also called desert date, Egyptian myrobalan and soap berry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 17 Persons Injured In Traditional 'Hingot' Festival

Indore: 17 Persons Injured In Traditional 'Hingot' Festival

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Visits Tilkeshwar Gau-Seva Sadan On Occasion Of Govardhan Puja In...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Visits Tilkeshwar Gau-Seva Sadan On Occasion Of Govardhan Puja In...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹11.43 Crore Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Sports Complex...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹11.43 Crore Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Sports Complex...

Madhya Pradesh: After Malwa Region, Vindhya To Be Hotspot Of Investments

Madhya Pradesh: After Malwa Region, Vindhya To Be Hotspot Of Investments

Indore: Neighbours Of Two Communities Pelt Stones At Each Other, Vandalise Cars Over Bursting Diwali...

Indore: Neighbours Of Two Communities Pelt Stones At Each Other, Vandalise Cars Over Bursting Diwali...